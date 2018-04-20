Students Across the Country Are Walking Out of School to Honor Victims of Gun Violence

The commemorations mark the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting.

Nathalie BaptisteApr. 20, 2018 11:20 AM

Students at the Capitol during the March school walkoutsTom Williams/CQ Roll Call/AP

Students all over the country are taking part in walkouts to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting. The action in memory of the 13 victims comes on the heels of the March For Our Lives, where hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Washington, D.C. to protest gun violence and lawmakers who refuse to restrict firearms.

More than 2,500 schools are expected to have students take part.

In Parkland, some students walked out while others stayed in school to take part in service projects.

Washington, D.C.-area students have gathered at the White House.

Students from Niskayuna, New York left school to head to a planned rally.