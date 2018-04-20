The DNC Just Sued the Trump Campaign and Russia for Collusion

The lawsuit says Moscow, the Trump team, and WikiLeaks conspired to interfere in the 2016 campaign.

Dan FriedmanApr. 20, 2018 11:51 AM

Russia's president Vladimir Putin with President Donald Trump on November 11, 2017. Metzel Mikhail/TASS via ZUMA Press

The Democratic National Committee on Friday sued the Trump campaign, the Russian government, WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, Roger Stone, Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, George Papadopoulos and Russian oligarch Aras Agalarov, his son Emin and others, alleging they conspired to disrupt the 2016 election.

Read the lawsuit: