“This Is Not Normal”: James Comey Responds to Trump’s Jail Threat

Over the course of a series of tweets sent on Sunday, President Donald Trump attacked James Comey, the FBI director he fired, as a liar and a “slimeball.” One tweet suggested Comey should be in jail.

In an interview transcript released Tuesday by NPR, Comey described his reaction to the president’s threat: “This is not normal.”

“This is not OK,” Comey continued. ” There’s a danger that we will become numb to it, and we will stop noticing the threats to our norms. The threats to the rule of law and the threats, most of all, to the truth.”

The big questions in Comey’s badly reviewed book aren’t answered like, how come he gave up Classified Information (jail), why did he lie to Congress (jail), why did the DNC refuse to give Server to the FBI (why didn’t they TAKE it), why the phony memos, McCabe’s $700,000 & more? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

“This is not some tin pot dictatorship where the leader of the country gets to say ‘The people I don’t like go to jail,’” Comey told NPR’s Steve Inskeep. “Our Lady Justice wears a blindfold…Lady Justice can’t be peeking under the blindfold to see if Donald Trump wants her to convict so-and-so and not convict so-and-so.”

Read Comey’s full response below: