This Is What Mark Zuckerberg Will Tell Congress About Facebook’s Privacy Crisis

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg will spend two days this week testifying before Congress, following revelations that his company’s massive trove of personal data has been used by third parties to influence politics.

“It’s clear now that we didn’t do enough to prevent these tools from being used for harm,” Zuckerberg will say, according to his prepared remarks. “That goes for fake news, foreign interference in elections, and hate speech, as well as developers and data privacy. We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and I’m sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here.”

Here are his full opening remarks for his planned testimony before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce scheduled for Wednesday: