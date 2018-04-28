This National Enquirer Cover About Michael Cohen Is Amazing

Looking for news you can trust?

The National Enquirer, which endorsed Trump during his campaign, is coming out hard against Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen in an upcoming issue. Here’s the cover:

Michael Cohen makes the National Enquirer pic.twitter.com/Bsg3Z1iUZS — Jack Shafer (@jackshafer) April 28, 2018

The tabloid is among the national media outlets with the friendliest relationship with President Trump. A former top executive of the president’s casino business sits on the board of the tabloid’s parent company, American Media, Inc. The company’s chairman, David Pecker, is also long-time friend of Trump’s.

The National Enquirer, historically a celebrity gossip rag, has taken a markedly political turn in the age of Trump, devoting covers to the president’s successes and defending him against criticism. The cover taking aim at Michael Cohen, Trump’s long-time personal lawyer, represents a decided shift in spin for the tabloid.