Trump-Ordered Missile Strike Starts to Hit Damascus

President Trump approved US military strikes on Syria in an address to the nation Friday evening. A little after 9pm in Washington, there were reports of strikes on Damascus. The operation was launched in coordination with France and the UK.

BREAKING: President Trump: U.S. strikes on Syria, launched in concert with British, French allies, are "now underway." — The Associated Press (@AP) April 14, 2018

BREAKING: Loud explosions light up skies over Syrian capital, heavy smoke as President Trump announces airstrikes. — The Associated Press (@AP) April 14, 2018

“These are not the actions of a man,” President Trump said Friday night in his address. “They are crimes of a monster.”

The strike comes less than a week after a suspected chemical weapons attack by the Syrian government on a suburb in Damascus that killed about 70 people and injured more than 500. President Trump has been threatening military retaliation against the Syrian government for the past week, and the White House said earlier today that it had “very high confidence” that the Syrian government was responsible for the attack. It will be the second time that the president uses force in response to a chemical attack in Syria.