Change Does Happen. Justice Gets Served. Stories That Show Not All News Is Grim

Dear Reader,

Don’t let the bastards grind you down. Or Trump, either.

Lots of people are trying to make the world a better place, but we don’t always hear about them. Their stories may be buried by tales of greed, deceit or exploitation. And while it’s important to investigate those darker stories, as our newsroom does every day, we also need stories that remind us that hope exists and justice does win.

That’s why we’re introducing Recharge, a weekly newsletter that offers a jolt of inspiring news—the hell-raising kind, not the fluff—and motivation to your week. Wondering what stories fit the bill? Check out the tweet thread below.

Look for the helpers. Every week they may not make the headlines, but people help others and work for a better world. This thread 👇🏽has their stories. Image: a “fire rainbow” that appeared at @PinnacleNPS in California, by M. Jimenez #Recharge /1 pic.twitter.com/004lIHToAd — David Beard (@dabeard) April 28, 2018

Our very first edition launches next Wednesday, May 9. Be sure to sign up so you don’t miss a single one.

