President Trump Would Like You to Know That He Is Modestly Less Unpopular Than Before

Donald Trump’s approval rating has gone up a little bit recently probably because the economy is doing well and we’re no longer hearing about impending nuclear war (which would be bad!) so while strolling among his people (Twitter) President Deals used his new more modest unpopularity to take shots at his main enemy in life, Robert Mueller, and his main frenemy in life, the media.

“Can you believe that with all of the made up, unsourced stories I get from the Fake News Media, together with the $10,000,000 Russian Witch Hunt (there is no Collusion), I now have my best Poll Numbers in a year” the president tweeted.

Yesterday, Trump said that all the leaks appearing in these “unsourced stories” are false but that the people who leaked the information are traitors.

A few days ago, Axios’ Jonathon Swan spoke to some White House leakers about why they leak, and the answer was basically because they all hate each other. Which, I mean, fair.

“Much of the Media may be corrupt, but the People truly get it,” Trump went on.

It’s true that Trump’s approval rating has rebounded a bit in recent months, but it’s not like he’s popular in any meaningful sense of the word. Just last week CNN had a poll that must have really annoyed Trump:

“In a head-to-head comparison with his immediate predecessor, Trump does not fare very well. Most, 56%, say Barack Obama was a better president than Trump has been, and 37% say Trump is doing a better job than Obama did.”