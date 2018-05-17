Looking for news you can trust?

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump marked the one-year anniversary of the Justice Department’s appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel with a sarcastic tweet blasting the ongoing probe into ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia as the “greatest witch hunt in American history.” The president also repeated his claim that there is no evidence of collusion or obstruction.

Since Mueller’s appointment, the investigation has produced five guilty pleas and 17 additional indictments. Trump has repeatedly attacked Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed Mueller to the role of special counsel, both publicly and privately, and has threatened to “get involved” in the Justice Department. He also reportedly ordered the firing of Mueller but was thwarted when White House Counsel Don McGahn threatened to resign.

Referring to a recent column in the conservative National Review that suggested the FBI spied on his campaign, Trump on Wednesday also continued to gin up conspiracy theories that the Obama administration may have illegally surveilled him during the election. He called the theory “bigger than Watergate.”

Congratulations America, we are now into the second year of the greatest Witch Hunt in American History…and there is still No Collusion and No Obstruction. The only Collusion was that done by Democrats who were unable to win an Election despite the spending of far more money! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2018