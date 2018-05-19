Looking for news you can trust?

The evening after a gunman killed 10 people at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, Houston police chief Art Acevedo took to Facebook to write an impassioned plea for gun control, writing that he had hit “rock bottom” after the massacre.

“I spent the day dealing with another mass shooting of children,” Acevedo wrote in his post. “I know some have strong feelings about gun rights…I am not interested interested in your views as is pertains to this issue.”

The Santa Fe High School shooting, 35 miles outside of Houston, is far from the first mass shooting to affect Texas cities in the past few years. Six months ago, 26 people were killed at the Texas First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. And in 2016, a gunman killed 5 police officers in Dallas. At least 99 people have died in 8 mass shootings in the state since 1984.

Acevedo has called for stronger gun measures before, and on March 24 he joined in Houston’s March for Our Lives, one of many marches across the country spearheaded by teen survivors of the February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

Here is his full Facebook post: