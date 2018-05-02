Rudy Giuliani Just Chose A Very Funny Time To Tell The Truth

Michael Cohen’s client Donald Trump recently tapped Rudy Giuliani to be on his legal team, and tonight America’s Mayor went on the television show of Michael Cohen’s other client, Sean Hannity. The results weren’t great! Here’s how The Huffington Post put it:
In a sweeping interview on Fox News Wednesday night, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said President Donald Trump had repaid his lawyer Michael Cohen for his $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.
“It’s going to turn out to be perfectly legal; that money was not campaign money,” Giuliani, Trump’s new lead attorney regarding issues related to the special counsel’s Russia investigation, told Fox News’ Sean Hannity.
“Sorry, I’m giving you a fact now that you don’t know,” Giuliani continued, saying that the payment was “funneled through a law firm, and then the president repaid it.”
Cohen has repeatedly said that he just paid the money himself out of the goodness of his heart or something, and Trump said last month that he knew nothing about it so oops?
You should watch the clip. Sean Hannity is all:
With good reason. If the president structured payments to Cohen over a period of time, as Giuliani suggested, “that’s a serious, serious problem,” Stormy Daniel’s lawyer Michael Avenatti told MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell in the immediate aftermath of the Fox appearance, raising the possibility that repayments could have been designed to avoid campaign finance scrutiny.
Watch the clip below:
Wow Hannity’s reaction pic.twitter.com/EHdxuYhH41
— Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) May 3, 2018