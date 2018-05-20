SNL Season Finale Puts a Trumpy Twist on the Famous Sopranos Finale

Looking for news you can trust?

If we can speak frankly for a moment, Saturday Night Live‘s political sketches can be a bit heavy-handed. A famous actor wears a wig and makes the same joke you saw on Twitter three days ago—over and over again, for five minutes. We get it! But sometimes they bring in lots of famous actors around a pretty fun concept, and it works. Or at least, Kate McKinnon’s wild-eyed, slightly-lisping Rudy Giuliani works.

The cold open of SNL‘s 43rd season finale last night featured McKinnon, Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump, Ben Stiller as Michael Cohen, and…Robert DeNiro as Robert Mueller. Even someone who’s never watched the Sopranos will probably appreciate what’s going on here: