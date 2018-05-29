Trump Finally Tweets Some Good Advice for Himself on Russia Probe

“Sorry.”

Inae Oh
May. 29, 2018

After indulging in his usual habit of blasting the special counsel’s Russia investigation as a “Rigged Witch Hunt” in a series of early-morning tweets, President Donald Trump on Tuesday appeared briefly to briefly acknowledge that there might be better ways to spend his time. In a follow-up tweet, the president sarcastically apologized, before listing more consequential policy items, such as North Korea nuclear negotiations and the still-vacant Veterans Affair secretary post, that require his attention.

Despite the quasi-admission on Tuesday, Trump is unlikely to quit his near-obsessive tweets railing against special counsel Robert Mueller and the investigation into ties between his campaign and Russia. Nor is it probable that Trump will abandon conspiracy theories designed to undercut investigators.

The president’s latest false narrative—that an FBI informant illegally spied on his presidential campaign for political purposes—is likely to stick around for a while, after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein last week agreed to expand an existing investigation to look into Trump’s allegation. The decision was roundly criticized for indulging Trump’s deliberate misrepresentations. 