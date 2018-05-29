Trump Finally Tweets Some Good Advice for Himself on Russia Probe

Looking for news you can trust?

After indulging in his usual habit of blasting the special counsel’s Russia investigation as a “Rigged Witch Hunt” in a series of early-morning tweets, President Donald Trump on Tuesday appeared briefly to briefly acknowledge that there might be better ways to spend his time. In a follow-up tweet, the president sarcastically apologized, before listing more consequential policy items, such as North Korea nuclear negotiations and the still-vacant Veterans Affair secretary post, that require his attention.

Sorry, I’ve got to start focusing my energy on North Korea Nuclear, bad Trade Deals, VA Choice, the Economy, rebuilding the Military, and so much more, and not on the Rigged Russia Witch Hunt that should be investigating Clinton/Russia/FBI/Justice/Obama/Comey/Lynch etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2018

Despite the quasi-admission on Tuesday, Trump is unlikely to quit his near-obsessive tweets railing against special counsel Robert Mueller and the investigation into ties between his campaign and Russia. Nor is it probable that Trump will abandon conspiracy theories designed to undercut investigators.

The president’s latest false narrative—that an FBI informant illegally spied on his presidential campaign for political purposes—is likely to stick around for a while, after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein last week agreed to expand an existing investigation to look into Trump’s allegation. The decision was roundly criticized for indulging Trump’s deliberate misrepresentations.

The 13 Angry Democrats (plus people who worked 8 years for Obama) working on the rigged Russia Witch Hunt, will be MEDDLING with the mid-term elections, especially now that Republicans (stay tough!) are taking the lead in Polls. There was no Collusion, except by the Democrats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2018