Ben Jealous Wins Maryland Primary

In November, he could become the third African American ever elected governor.

Tim MurphyJun. 26, 2018 10:53 PM

Mariel Calloway/ZUMA Wire

Former NAACP president Ben Jealous won the Maryland Democratic gubernatorial primary on Tuesday, setting up a November matchup with Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Jealous, a leading supporter of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, will have an uphill battle against Hogan, one of the most popular governors in America. But his primary win over six other candidates, including Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker, represents one of the biggest victories for Sanders’ political movement this year. There’s an added significance to Jealous’ primary victory. Only two African Americans have ever been elected governor anywhere in the country, and none are serving currently. Now Jealous and Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, who is also African American, will both be running high-profile races with a chance to make history this fall.

