Ben Jealous Wins Maryland Primary

Former NAACP president Ben Jealous won the Maryland Democratic gubernatorial primary on Tuesday, setting up a November matchup with Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Jealous, a leading supporter of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, will have an uphill battle against Hogan, one of the most popular governors in America. But his primary win over six other candidates, including Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker, represents one of the biggest victories for Sanders’ political movement this year. There’s an added significance to Jealous’ primary victory. Only two African Americans have ever been elected governor anywhere in the country, and none are serving currently. Now Jealous and Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, who is also African American, will both be running high-profile races with a chance to make history this fall.

25 years ago @staceyabrams and I met at a training for student organizers. She told me then she would be the first black governor of Georgia. I told her I believed her. Tonight, millions upon millions more do too! Congratulations Stacey!

—Ben pic.twitter.com/yjwrJes5QA — Ben Jealous for Governor (MD) (@BenJealous) May 23, 2018

For more on Jealous read my profile from the magazine.