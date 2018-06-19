A 10-Year-Old With Down Syndrome Has Been Separated From Her Family at the Border

Looking for news you can trust? Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Mexico is understandably angry about the Trump administration’s controversial “tear families apart” plan.

“We strongly urge the U.S. government to reconsider this policy,” Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said Tuesday, urging federal authorities to implement measures to alleviate the traumatic conditions of some 2,000 children held in U.S. facilities without their parents. He called the Trump administration policies “cruel and inhumane.”

But please continue reading, because it gets worse:

“There’s one particular heartbreaking case,” Mr. Videgaray said, referring to a ten-year-old girl with Down’s syndrome who was recently separated from her mother and 10-year old brother as they attempted to enter the U.S. The girl was sent to a facility in McAllen, while her mother was sent to Brownsville.

“We are working to release the girl, so she can reunite with her father,” who is a legal U.S. resident, Mr. Videgaray added.