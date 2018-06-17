Democrats Spend Father’s Day Protesting Trump’s Family Separation Policy

Looking for news you can trust?

Hundreds of people turned out to protest Sunday in the border town of Tornillo, Texas, where on Thursday the Trump administration announced its plans to house immigrant children in a new detention center—derided by critics as a tent city. The US government has separated nearly 2,000 minors from their parents at the border over a six-week period this spring. By Friday, the first tent shelter was up and running, holding about 200 kids, 20 percent of whom had been forcibly separated from their parents.

The news of the planned tent city, as well as Trump’s family separation policy that has helped create demand for the new detention facilities, has prompted widespread outrage—including from Democrats, Republicans, and even evangelical leaders and the Catholic Church.

The protest in Tornillo was organized by Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), who is currently running to unseat Republican Ted Cruz in a bid for the US Senate. (My colleague Tim Murphy profiled the Texas hopeful back in September.) A number of other Democratic candidates from Texas, as well as Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.), were at the protest, along with hundreds of ordinary people who were drawn to the border by harrowing stories of children being torn from parents who have traveled thousands of miles seeking safety and asylum in the US.

O’Rourke told CNN’s Jake Tapper that the process of taking children from their parents is “inhumane.” He added, “I’d like to say it’s un-American, but it’s happening right now in America. And it’s on all of us, not just the Trump administration.”

O’Rourke and Kennedy weren’t the only members of Congress spending the weekend protesting and investigating conditions for migrant families. Another group of New York and New Jersey Democrats, led by Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), spent Sunday morning trying to get access to a family detention center in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Center officials initially said they’d call the police on the visitors, but eventually allowed in the delegation.

