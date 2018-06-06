Federal Judge Strikes a Blow Against the Trump Administration’s Separation of Families at the Border

Looking for news you can trust?

A federal lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s policies of forcibly separating parents from their children at the border will be allowed to proceed, a federal judge ruled today. The lawsuit was filed by the ACLU earlier this February after a woman seeking asylum from the Democratic Republic of Congo was forcibly separated from her 7-year-old daughter.

The Trump administration sought to dismiss the suit, but Judge Dana M. Sabraw allowed the case to go forward on due process claims. “At a minimum, the facts alleged are sufficient to show the government conduct at issue shocks the conscience and violates Plaintiffs’ constitutional right to family integrity,” he wrote.

