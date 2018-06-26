How Are You Reacting to the Supreme Court’s Travel Ban Ruling?

Looking for news you can trust?

The Supreme Court upheld the Trump’s administration’s travel ban Tuesday morning, ruling in a 5-4 decision that the president has the authority to issue the order. About 150 million people from six countries, the majority of them Muslim, will remain blocked from entering the country.

The decision drew a blistering dissent from the court’s liberal justices, as well as condemnation from immigration advocates across the country. “This is a shameful day. The Trump administration has an anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant, and anti-family agenda—and today’s opinion has endorsed it,” Avideh Moussavian, a senior policy attorney at the National Immigration Law Center, said in a statement. In an official White House statement, President Donald Trump said the ruling was a “tremendous victory for the American people and the Constitution.”

“My heart just dropped,” said Tony, an American citizen who is currently engaged to an Iranian citizen blocked from coming to the US by the travel ban. He tells Mother Jones that, despite the news, he’s still going to try and find a way to marry his partner, Reza. (Both requested to only be identified by their first names.) “We both know that the visa waiver program is a long shot, but it’s a chance—and we’re going to take it.” He paused briefly to collect his emotions. “I’m a little choked up.. It’s just hard having conversations about your life, and whether you’re going to be together or not.”

