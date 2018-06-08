Why the Trump Administration is Treating Immigration Detainees Like Criminals

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

In an unexpected and unusual move, Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it plans to transfer 1,600 of its detainees to federal prisons. The agency says a surge in illegal border crossings and the Department of Justice’s new zero-tolerance policy has increased the demand for detention space.

In an email, ICE spokeswoman Danielle Bennett says the move is “intended to be a temporary measure until ICE can obtain additional long-term contracts for new detention facilities or until the surge in illegal border crossings subsides.” Detainees will be held in five federal prisons in California, Oregon, Texas, Washington, and Arizona.

Prison-guard union officials in California, Texas, and Washington told Reuters they had little time to prepare for the new inmates. One union president at a facility in Victorville, California, which will hold 1,000 detainees, has raised concerns about whether the prison has enough staff members to handle the new detainees. Immigration advocates have also criticized the decision. “Our federal prisons are set up to detain the worst of the worst. They should not be used for immigration purposes,” Ali Noorani, executive director of the National Immigration Forum, told Reuters.

Many of the detainees ICE is sending to prisons are waiting for immigration or asylum hearings and not facing criminal charges for illegal entry. To get a better understanding of why the Trump administration is sending them to prisons designed to hold criminals, I spoke with Margo Schlanger, a law professor at the University of Michigan and former head of the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties under the Obama administration. She suspects that the move may have less to do with zero-tolerance policies and more to do with the surge of immigration cases as a result of ICE arrests inside the country.

Mother Jones: What is striking about this decision?



Margo Schlanger: Immigration detention is civil—the point is to hold people until they can have their cases processed and heard. So putting people in prison when they’re in that situation is a very big statement that the administration isn’t thinking about immigration detention as civil. They’re thinking about people who are fighting their immigration cases as criminals, and that is really problematic.

“Prisons are places for people who have been convicted. We are talking about non-criminal detainees.”

These are largely not dangerous people. Only about a third of them at this point have a criminal record, and often they’re from years and years ago. So we’re not talking about a population that is appropriate for criminal confinement. In addition, it’s not illegal to fight your case: When you come and you apply for asylum, there’s nothing illegal about that. The idea that people in those circumstances need to be detained at all seems to me wrong. But certainly that they need to be detained in a prison that’s intended for criminal confinement—it’s just wrong.

MJ: Immigration detainees have been kept in local jails before. What makes keeping them in federal prisons different?

MS: When ICE detains people in local jails, it does so with a contract and a set of detention standards that are supposed to apply. Jails are often bad places for immigrants to be—they are very confined and they can often have bad conditions. It’s even possible that federal prisons may have better conditions of confinement than some jails. That said, I would be very interested to know how immigrant detainees are or are not being separated from people in prison. I would be worried about staff that’s trained and used to dealing with criminal convicts being asked to deal with a civilly confined population, and if they’re able to make that transition. If BOP using its ordinary standards, those standards were designed for criminal confinement. In a prison, some of the rules and conditions probably serve punitive purposes, and if those rules and conditions are applied to immigrant detainees, that could violate the due process clause.