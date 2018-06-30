Maxine Waters Just Tore Up Trump’s Threats in a Fiery Speech at the LA Immigration Rally

She hit back after a week of bullying by Trump and his supporters.

AJ VicensJun. 30, 2018 4:49 PM

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) hit back hard on Saturday against the president and her critics during a speech at the Families Belong Together rally in Los Angeles, asserting that she’s not afraid and that “if you shoot me, you better shoot straight—there’s nothing like a wounded animal.” 

She followed up her declaration with a call to “impeach 45.”

Waters has been the target of violent threats over the last week, after she encouraged her supporters who come across Trump administration officials “in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

Afterward, Trump tweeted insults at her, saying that she should “be careful what she wished for.” 

Waters said she was forced to cancel events after the president’s tweet in part because of a “very serious death threat” out of Texas. Waters said it was just “one in several very serious threats the United States Capitol Police are investigating in which individuals threatened to shoot, lynch, or cause me serious bodily harm,” according to CNN.