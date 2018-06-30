Maxine Waters Just Tore Up Trump’s Threats in a Fiery Speech at the LA Immigration Rally

Looking for news you can trust?

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) hit back hard on Saturday against the president and her critics during a speech at the Families Belong Together rally in Los Angeles, asserting that she’s not afraid and that “if you shoot me, you better shoot straight—there’s nothing like a wounded animal.”

She followed up her declaration with a call to “impeach 45.”

Waters has been the target of violent threats over the last week, after she encouraged her supporters who come across Trump administration officials “in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

Afterward, Trump tweeted insults at her, saying that she should “be careful what she wished for.”

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Waters said she was forced to cancel events after the president’s tweet in part because of a “very serious death threat” out of Texas. Waters said it was just “one in several very serious threats the United States Capitol Police are investigating in which individuals threatened to shoot, lynch, or cause me serious bodily harm,” according to CNN.