Rudy Giuliani has stepped in it once again.

After President Donald Trump’s lawyer told a business conference this week that Melania Trump does not believe her husband had an affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels, a spokesperson for the first lady on Thursday all but extinguished the credibility of Giuliani’s claims.

“I don’t believe Mrs. Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani,” Stephanie Grisham, director of communications for the first lady, told the Times‘ Maggie Haberman.

The terse statement follows an appearance by Giuliani at a Capital Market conference in Tel Aviv Wednesday, where he made a series of sexist remarks attempting to discredit Daniels‘ character because of her profession. While doing so, the former mayor of New York City asserted that Mrs. Trump “believes her husband, and she doesn’t think it’s true”—a reference to Daniels’ ongoing lawsuit alleging she had an affair with the president.

Ironically, Giuliani’s attempt to undermine Daniels’ credibility seems only to have hurt his own.