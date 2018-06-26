Looking for news you can trust?

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision on Tuesday to uphold President Donald Trump’s travel ban by posting an image of him welcoming Neil Gorsuch—the Supreme Court justice whose appointment to the high court can be directly traced to McConnell’s extraordinary stonewalling of Merrick Garland, former President Barack Obama’s nominee for the position, in 2016.

Gorsuch was one of the five justices contributing to the majority’s decision, which will allow the government to bar nearly 150 million people, most of them Muslim, from entering the United States.

Democrats and opponents of the travel ban instantly slammed McConnell’s photo. For many, it was a reminder of the far-reaching, even devastating, consequences of Republicans’ 10-month-long refusal to hold hearings for Garland.

perfect example of how DC Etiquette Police didn't give a shit when GOP stole a SCOTUS seat. so no, we don't care abt your belated lectures now https://t.co/DrpIQ4Riex — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) June 26, 2018

Banning Muslims to own the libs https://t.co/QdEbo3NZ3F — Rebekah Entralgo Fernandez (@rebekahentralgo) June 26, 2018

