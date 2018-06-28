Multiple People Shot at Maryland Newspaper Office

Looking for news you can trust?

Several people were been shot at the offices of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday afternoon, according to reports from the Associated Press and others.

A spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department, which is responding to the incident, told the AP that the situation is “active and ongoing.” Authorities are currently searching the building where the shooting occurred. Multiple sources confirmed to a Maryland ABC affiliate that the shooter has been taken into custody and that a shotgun had been involved.

An intern with the newspaper announced the active shooter’s presence and called for help over Twitter at 2:43 pm. Phil Davis, a courts and crime reporter for the newspaper, said a gunman shot through a glass door to the office and “opened fire on multiple employees.”

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

The Capital Gazette is owned by the Baltimore Sun. Police had been dispatched to the Sun newsroom in Baltimore, but the publication reports that police presence there was just a precaution.

This is a breaking news story. We will update this as more information becomes available.