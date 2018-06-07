Feminist Icon Rudy Giuliani Has Some Thoughts on Stormy Daniels

Looking for news you can trust?

Fresh off an unfortunate dance party in Israel, Rudy Giuliani on Thursday defended a series of sexist attacks he made against Stormy Daniels, in which he claimed that the adult film actress had no “value” because of her profession.

“I respect women, beautiful women and women with value, but a woman who sells her body for sexual exploitation I don’t respect,” Giuliani, the former New York mayor and a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, told an audience in Tel Aviv this week.

The remarks, which many viewed as an effort to discredit Daniels and her legal battle against Trump, drew instant condemnation. “You’re a misogynistic fool,” MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski said in response to the public comments. Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti slammed Giuliani as an “absolute pig.”

The ire doesn’t appear to have swayed Giuliani. He went a step further Thursday, telling CNN’s Dana Bash that feminists “should turn in [their] credentials” if they support either Daniels or the porn industry.

“If you’re involved in a sort of slimy business, that says something about you, says something about how far you’ll go to make money,” he said. He also admitted that his remarks were intended to portray Daniels as lacking credibility.

During the same business conference where he blasted Daniels, Giuliani also claimed that first lady Melania Trump does not believe her husband had an affair with Daniels.