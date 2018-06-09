Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Wants Your Help Proving That Rudy Giuliani Watches Porn

Looking for news you can trust?

In case you needed more proof that we’re living through an episode of Jerry Springer, there’s this: On Saturday, Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti asked the Twitterverse for evidence that Rudy Giuliani has watched porn:

I want to test Mr. Giuliani’s claims of being adamantly against pornography and having no use for adult film stars. If anyone can provide me with any evidence of him voluntarily viewing pornography, I will protect you as a source and publish it. Let’s PROVE the hypocrisy. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 9, 2018

The tweet wasn’t unprompted. As The Hill pointed out, Rudy Giuliani was at the “Globes” Capital Market Conference in Israel on Wednesday when he said that he doesn’t respect women who act in pornographic films, and didn’t believe Stormy Daniels’ claims that she had an affair with the president in 2006. “I don’t believe her,” he said. “Sue me, but her credibility is like that of a lawyer who gets thrown off a case.” He added: “I respect women—beautiful women and women with value—but a woman who sells her body for sexual exploitation, I don’t respect. Tell me what damage she suffered. Someone who sells his or her body for money has no good name.”

On MSNBC’s AM Joy on Saturday, Avenatti made the appeal even more public. “I’d like to know the last time Mr. Giuliani viewed pornography. Something tells me it wasn’t years or decades ago,” he said. “So if there’s anyone in the United States that could help me answer that question, please provide that information to me because I’d like to make it known.”