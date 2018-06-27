This Is What Happens the Minute Roe Is Overturned

Thanks to so-called “trigger laws,” abortion bans will spring into effect.

Ben DreyfussJun. 27, 2018 3:07 PM

Jeff Malet/Newscom via ZUMA Press

Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement today. The New Yorker‘s Jeffrey Toobin put it bluntly:

Sounds outlandish, right? Well, less outlandish than you might think.

Last year my colleague Hannah Levintova wrote about the states with abortion bans ready to spring into effect the moment Roe vs Wade is overturned.

They are often referred to as “trigger laws,” because even though each state’s provision works a bit differently, the measures are “triggered” by the reversal of Roe v. Wade. Should that occur, these states commit to making abortion illegal in all cases, except to protect a mother’s life, just as it was before the Supreme Court’s 1973 ruling. (In four states, the trigger law makes the switch back to illegal abortion automatic.)

“There will be an immediate harm to women,” one expert says in the piece. So read the whole thing

THANK YOU!

The Mother Jones community is amazing: You stepped up and we hit our stretch fundraising goal of $350,000 so we can bring on a full-time reporter and a data scientist to combat disinformation.

It's incredibly inspiring to have such committed, generous readers. For 41 years now, support from readers has allowed Mother Jones to charge hard after the stories that need to be told—and we're grateful that you just helped us build an entire new beat that we couldn't have invested in otherwise. Thank you!

Now it's time to get to work. We'll keep you updated as we go, and here are some ways to get involved in our coverage.

  • Ben Dreyfuss is Mother Jones' editorial director for growth and strategy. He's done some other stuff, too. You can email him at bdreyfuss@motherjones.com. But you don't have to. But you can. But you really don't have to.