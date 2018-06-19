Trump Blames Democrats for Family Separation Crisis and Letting Immigrants “Infest Our Country”

In a tweetstorm, the president pointed the finger at pretty much everyone but himself.

Tonya RileyJun. 19, 2018 11:54 AM

Evan Vucci/ AP

President Donald Trump doubled down Tuesday on claims that the widespread family separations taking place at the border are not his fault, and that the true blame lies with the Democrats.

In a tweetstorm, he alleged that Democrats “don’t care about crime” and allow “illegal immigrants to…infest our country.” Democrats refuse to act, he claims, because they see undocumented immigrants as “potential voters.”

As his administration continues to come under pressure from human rights advocates, Democrats, and a growing number of Republicans to put an end to the family separations, the president insists that only Congress can fix the situation. 

His tweets reiterated arguments made by Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, who said in her press briefing on Monday afternoon that most children coming into the country are not accompanied by their parents.

He also continued his bizarre line of attack on Germany, claiming that officials were lying about the country’s crime statistics. 

German officials have reported that crime was at a 25-year low in the country, according to May figures.