Trump Blames FBI for Not Warning Him About Paul Manafort

President Donald Trump has been known to boast about only hiring the best people, but in hindsight says he could’ve used some help. On Sunday, Trump complained that the FBI didn’t inform him that his own campaign chairman was under investigation during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump downplayed the role of Paul Manafort, who has been indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller on multiple counts of money laundering, fraud, and conspiracy against the United States, and said “we should have been told that Comey and the boys were doing a number on him.”

As only one of two people left who could become President, why wouldn’t the FBI or Department of “Justice” have told me that they were secretly investigating Paul Manafort (on charges that were 10 years old and had been previously dropped) during my campaign? Should have told me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2018

….Paul Manafort came into the campaign very late and was with us for a short period of time (he represented Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole & many others over the years), but we should have been told that Comey and the boys were doing a number on him, and he wouldn’t have been hired! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2018

If only there had been same way for the Trump campaign to know that Manafort, a resident of Trump Tower—who’d made his fortune as a political consultant to dictators and had largely been absent from Republican politics for two decades—was involved in some shady business. Like, say, Google.