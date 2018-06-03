Trump Blames FBI for Not Warning Him About Paul Manafort

“[W]e should have been told that Comey and the boys were doing a number on him.”

Tim MurphyJun. 3, 2018 11:01 AM

Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Newscom via ZUMA

President Donald Trump has been known to boast about only hiring the best people, but in hindsight says he could’ve used some help. On Sunday, Trump complained that the FBI didn’t inform him that his own campaign chairman was under investigation during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump downplayed the role of Paul Manafort, who has been indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller on multiple counts of money laundering, fraud, and conspiracy against the United States, and said “we should have been told that Comey and the boys were doing a number on him.” 

If only there had been same way for the Trump campaign to know that Manafort, a resident of Trump Tower—who’d made his fortune as a political consultant to dictators and had largely been absent from Republican politics for two decades—was involved in some shady business. Like, say, Google.