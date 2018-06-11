Trump Is Finally Meeting with Kim Jong-un

Looking for news you can trust?

President Donald Trump finally met with Kim Jong-un Tuesday morning at the Capella Hotel on the island of Sentosa, at the southern tip of Singapore, marking the first-ever meeting between a US president a North Korean leader—and concluding a rollercoaster of preparations since Trump first accepted the meeting back in March. Though Trump had backed out of the proposed meeting last month, he suddenly changed his mind a week later.

The two are expected to discuss North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, though experts worry the two might not agree on the definition of “denuclearization.” Trump and Kim will reportedly first meet just one-on-one, with interpreters, before bringing in their staffers.

Just before cameras left, the two leaders spoke briefly to the press:

Trump and Kim seated side by side now: "Past practices and prejudices were obstacles on our way forward, but we overcame all of them and are here today," Kim Jong Un says, while seated next to President Trump, after Trump says "We will have a terrific relationship, no doubt." — Elise Hu (@elisewho) June 12, 2018

Here are some of the surreal images of their first meeting:

For tomorrow's front pages pic.twitter.com/EqYrLqRSys — Jonathan Cheng (@JChengWSJ) June 12, 2018

Second handshake. Trump puts his hand on Kim's back; Kim puts his hand on Trump's arm. #TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/0KIN7Bco1R — Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) June 12, 2018

And the video of their first exchange: