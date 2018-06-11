Trump Is Finally Meeting with Kim Jong-un

The photos are surreal.

Sophie MurguiaJun. 11, 2018 9:10 PM

President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un during their first meeting at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12 in Singapore.Evan Vucci/AP

President Donald Trump finally met with Kim Jong-un Tuesday morning at the Capella Hotel on the island of Sentosa, at the southern tip of Singapore, marking the first-ever meeting between a US president a North Korean leader—and concluding a rollercoaster of preparations since Trump first accepted the meeting back in March. Though Trump had backed out of the proposed meeting last month, he suddenly changed his mind a week later. 

The two are expected to discuss North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, though experts worry the two might not agree on the definition of “denuclearization.” Trump and Kim will reportedly first meet just one-on-one, with interpreters, before bringing in their staffers.

Just before cameras left, the two leaders spoke briefly to the press:

Here are some of the surreal images of their first meeting:

And the video of their first exchange:

 