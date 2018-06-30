Trump ‘Never Pushed’ Republicans to Vote on Immigration, Despite Tweet Three Days Earlier That Did Precisely That

Looking for news you can trust?

On Saturday afternoon, as thousands across the nation gathered to protest family separation, President Donald Trump tried to distance himself from House Republicans’ failure to pass either of the two immigration bills under consideration earlier this week.

I never pushed the Republicans in the House to vote for the Immigration Bill, either GOODLATTE 1 or 2, because it could never have gotten enough Democrats as long as there is the 60 vote threshold. I released many prior to the vote knowing we need more Republicans to win in Nov. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2018

But just three days earlier, he demanded that Republicans compromise on the immigration bill crafted by Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.).

HOUSE REPUBLICANS SHOULD PASS THE STRONG BUT FAIR IMMIGRATION BILL, KNOWN AS GOODLATTE II, IN THEIR AFTERNOON VOTE TODAY, EVEN THOUGH THE DEMS WON’T LET IT PASS IN THE SENATE. PASSAGE WILL SHOW THAT WE WANT STRONG BORDERS & SECURITY WHILE THE DEMS WANT OPEN BORDERS = CRIME. WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

The compromise bill would have funded the controversial border wall while also offering some undocumented immigrants a path to citizenship, but the bill ultimately failed to pass the House by a vote of 301 to 121. Trump took the opportunity to call for more Republicans to be elected and to remove undocumented immigrants “IMMEDIATELY.”

Either we need to elect more Republicans in November or Republicans must end the ridiculous 60 vote, or Filibuster, rule – or better yet, do both. Cryin’ Chuck would do it on day one, but we’ll never give him the chance. Some great legislation awaits – be smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2018