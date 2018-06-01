Trump Gloats About Kim Jong Un’s “Very Nice” Letter, Then Says He Hasn’t Read It

Looking for news you can trust?

Update: The White House says Trump has *now* read the letter. Right on.

After abruptly canceling the planned summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un last month, President Donald Trump announced Friday that the high-stakes summit on June 12 in Singapore is back on. The reversal came shortly after a meeting with an envoy for the North Korean leader in the White House, who came bearing a mysterious letter from Kim.

Trump spoke coyly to reporters about the letter. He claimed in a boasting tone that its contents were “very nice” and “very interesting.”

“Oh would you like to see what was in that letter!” Trump gloated. “How much? How much?”

Minutes later, the president was again asked about Kim’s correspondence. Trump’s response is the perfect distillation of the head-spinning, on-again, off-again negotiations.