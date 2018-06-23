Trump Officials Can No Longer Eat Out in Peace

Sarah Sanders, Kirstjen Neilsen, and Stephen Miller have all faced pushback over dinner.

Julia LurieJun. 23, 2018 5:09 PM

It’s been a rough week for Trump administration officials trying to enjoy a dinner out.

First came the run-in on this past Sunday, when White House adviser Stephen Miller was hounded while eating at DC’s Espita Mezcaleria. According to the New York Post, diners called him a “real-life fascist begging money for new cages.”

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Kirstjen Nielsen was forced to leave Mexican restaurant MXDC after hecklers descended on the Washington eatery shouting, “Shame!” “End family separation!” and “If kids don’t eat in peace, you don’t eat in peace!”

(The New Yorker noted their odd choice of dining venues, given the political optics.)

A couple of days later, protesters gathered outside Nielsen’s home, blasting the ProPublica audio of detained children crying at an immigration facility.

Then, on Friday night, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave The Red Hen, a farm-to-table restaurant in Lexington, Virginia. “I explained the restaurant has certain standards that I feel it has to uphold, such as honesty, and compassion, and cooperation,” the restaurant’s co-owner, Stephanie Wilkinson, told the Washington Post.

