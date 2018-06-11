Trump Administration Announces New Sanctions Over Russian Cyberattacks

Looking for news you can trust?

Days after President Donald Trump called on Russia to be readmitted into the G7, the Trump administration on Monday imposed new sanctions against five Russian entities and three individuals for “engaging in significant malicious cyber-enabled activities” against the US and its allies.

According to a Treasury Department announcement, one of the entities is a company controlled by Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB. Two other entities have provided the FSB with various technological support. In detailing the fresh sanctions, the announcement specifically pointed to attacks on the US power grid and the 2017 NotPetya that targeted Ukraine and other parts of the world as examples of Russian cyberattacks.

“The United States is engaged in an ongoing effort to counter malicious actors working at the behest of the Russian Federation and its military and intelligence units to increase Russia’s offensive cyber capabilities,” Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in a statement. “The entities designated today have directly contributed to improving Russia’s cyber and underwater capabilities through their work with the FSB and therefore jeopardize the safety and security of the United States and our allies.”

The Russian individuals named in the sanctions include Aleksandr Lvovich Tribun, Oleg Sergeyevich Chirikov and Vladimir Yakovlevich Kaganskiy.