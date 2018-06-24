Trump Wants to Take Away Due Process Rights for People Arriving at the Border

He wants to deport them “with no Judges or Court Cases.”

Nathalie BaptisteJun. 24, 2018 12:23 PM

Brian Cahn/Zuma

President Donald Trump thinks immigrants arriving at the southern border have had it too easy. Now he wants to take away their due process rights.

On Sunday morning, the president took to Twitter to say that the United States should skip court hearings for immigrants who cross the border without authorization and immediately deport them.

Under current law, asylum seekers can present themselves at the border, declare that they are seeking asylum, and be placed in a detention center while waiting to see an immigration judge who will ultimately determine their fate. But Trump says it’s a process that is being mocked around the world. 