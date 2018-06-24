Looking for news you can trust?

President Donald Trump thinks immigrants arriving at the southern border have had it too easy. Now he wants to take away their due process rights.

On Sunday morning, the president took to Twitter to say that the United States should skip court hearings for immigrants who cross the border without authorization and immediately deport them.

We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order. Most children come without parents… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2018

….Our Immigration policy, laughed at all over the world, is very unfair to all of those people who have gone through the system legally and are waiting on line for years! Immigration must be based on merit – we need people who will help to Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2018

Under current law, asylum seekers can present themselves at the border, declare that they are seeking asylum, and be placed in a detention center while waiting to see an immigration judge who will ultimately determine their fate. But Trump says it’s a process that is being mocked around the world.