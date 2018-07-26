Bombshell Report: Michael Cohen Claims Trump Knew About Infamous Trump Tower Meeting

Looking for news you can trust?

Good evening:

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, claims that then-candidate Trump knew in advance about the June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower in which Russians were expected to offer his campaign dirt on Hillary Clinton, sources with knowledge tell CNN. Cohen is willing to make that assertion to special counsel Robert Mueller, the sources said.

Cohen’s claim would contradict repeated denials by Trump, Donald Trump Jr., their lawyers and other administration officials who have said that the President knew nothing about the Trump Tower meeting until he was approached about it by The New York Times in July 2017.

Former Mother Jones reporter Adam Serwer says that if this is true it is bad news bears for the White House.

If Cohen is telling the truth it's not only the president dead to rights on attempting to seek aid from Moscow against his opponent—it's perjury for anyone who testified otherwise to Congress https://t.co/lySWp8ybUD — Adam Serwer 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) July 27, 2018

And indeed, a source knowledgable about the Cohen investigation confirmed CNN’s report to my colleague David Corn.

A source knowledgeable about the Cohen investigation tells me the CNN story is accurate. https://t.co/usPnNRz7ru — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) July 27, 2018

Buckle up.