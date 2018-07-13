Looking for news you can trust?

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking the Democratic National Committee, Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced the charges during a news conference Friday. The charges come days before President Donald Trump’s scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Finland on Monday. Rosenstein said he had briefed Trump on the pending charges earlier this week.

Read the indictment here:

* This is a developing story