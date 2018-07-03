Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Every day, migrants arrive at the US-Mexico border hoping to gain entry and find safety. But before they are processed, they must wait—usually for days, sometimes in extreme heat and inhospitable conditions.

Mother Jones reporter Noah Lanard and I spent nearly a week at the border bridges between Brownsville, Texas, and Matamoros, Mexico, to meet these migrants ourselves and film their stories. What we found was a powerful mix of tragedy, perseverance, and, we were surprised to discover, hope.

We will be sharing these stories with you soon. But just to begin, here’s a glimpse of some of the scenes at the border with those who are suspended between two worlds, and those who are trying to help.