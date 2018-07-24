The Dirty Truth Is Your Recycling May Actually Go to Landfills

Looking for news you can trust?

This story was originally published by HuffPost. It appears here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Americans recycle millions of tons of trash every year. We trust that the items we toss in the blue bin won’t end up in a landfill. We hope this stuff is repurposed and turned into reusable goods―but a lot of it isn’t getting recycled at all.

Two-thirds of US states are facing a recycling crisis of our own making. For months, mountains of plastic, paper and other materials have been piling up at recycling facilities across the nation. Recyclables are ending up in landfills en masse. Some municipalities—from Sacramento, California, to Hooksett, New Hampshire—have canceled or significantly curtailed their recycling programs, leaving residents with no choice but to throw their recyclables in the trash.

To put it in the words of a waste manager in Bakersfield, California, the situation is “not just a little bad, it is terrible.”

“I’ve been in garbage all my life. This is unprecedented,” Kevin Barnes, the city’s solid waste director, told The Bakersfield Californian earlier this month. “I think there’s been nothing in history this severe for the markets. So we’re in uncharted waters here.”

The first signs of trouble came in January when China, which had long served as the world’s de facto wastebasket, banned the importation of several categories of recyclable waste. For decades, China had bought massive shipments of recyclable plastics, paper, cardboard and other materials from countries around the world.

It had been a win-win situation. On the one hand, China needed a steady supply of recyclable waste to feed its flourishing manufacturing sector. And on the other, countries like the US, Canada, Germany, the UK and Japan lacked the recycling facilities and manpower that China had―and they desperately needed a destination for their growing quantity of garbage.

About a year ago, however, China abruptly announced its intention to close its borders to this trash influx. The country notified the World Trade Organization that it would be banning the import of 24 categories of solid waste, including several kinds of scrap plastic and mixed paper. It also demanded that other waste materials, like cardboard and scrap metal, have only 0.5 percent contamination from food and other sources―a standard that American recyclers have said is “impossible” to meet. “When the biggest market for recyclables progressively shuts the door to imports, you can expect the global industry will be under stress.”