Trump: US Would Be at War With North Korea If Not for Me

President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that were it not for his leadership, the United States would currently be at war with North Korea. The president did not offer any evidence to support the bold assertion, which comes amid US intelligence warnings that North Korea is increasing its nuclear capabilities less than a month after the Singapore summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Many good conversations with North Korea-it is going well! In the meantime, no Rocket Launches or Nuclear Testing in 8 months. All of Asia is thrilled. Only the Opposition Party, which includes the Fake News, is complaining. If not for me, we would now be at War with North Korea! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2018

Despite Trump’s glowing praise for the June 12 meeting, details surrounding the agreement struck by the leaders have been exceedingly vague. Trump’s apparent unfamiliarity with the document’s contents appeared to be on display during a press conference shortly after the summit, as he struggled to confirm if the agreement included any timetables or firm commitments from Kim to denuclearize.

In the weeks since, Trump has repeatedly claimed that North Korea has “blown up” multiple nuclear testing sites. Experts contend that these claims greatly overstate any actions by Kim, while reports show that North Korea is continuing to expand its nuclear capabilities under Trump’s watch.

On Monday, the White House announced that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will return to North Korea this week to continue nuclear talks.