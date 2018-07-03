Trump: US Would Be at War With North Korea If Not for Me

Meanwhile, US intelligence agencies warn that North Korea is expanding its nuclear capabilities.

Inae OhJul. 3, 2018 9:41 AM

Chris Kleponis/ZUMA

President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that were it not for his leadership, the United States would currently be at war with North Korea. The president did not offer any evidence to support the bold assertion, which comes amid US intelligence warnings that North Korea is increasing its nuclear capabilities less than a month after the Singapore summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Despite Trump’s glowing praise for the June 12 meeting, details surrounding the agreement struck by the leaders have been exceedingly vague. Trump’s apparent unfamiliarity with the document’s contents appeared to be on display during a press conference shortly after the summit, as he struggled to confirm if the agreement included any timetables or firm commitments from Kim to denuclearize.

In the weeks since, Trump has repeatedly claimed that North Korea has “blown up” multiple nuclear testing sites. Experts contend that these claims greatly overstate any actions by Kim, while reports show that North Korea is continuing to expand its nuclear capabilities under Trump’s watch.

On Monday, the White House announced that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will return to North Korea this week to continue nuclear talks.