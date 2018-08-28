Andrew Gillum’s Surprise Win in Florida Is a Huge Deal

Looking for news you can trust?

Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum is one step closer to being the first African-American governor in Florida history. The Democrat, a favorite of progressives who trailed by double digits for much of the race and never led a single poll, rode a late surge to edge out Rep. Gwen Graham in Tuesday’s primary.

Gillum will face Trump-loving Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis in what is shaping up to be one of this fall’s marquee races. Only two African-Americans have ever won a gubernatorial election, but Gillum, along with fellow Democrats Stacey Abrams of Georgia and Ben Jealous of Maryland, have a chance this year to change that.

In a purple state carried by Trump, Gillum ran an unabashedly liberal campaign, calling for Medicare-for-All and a $15 minimum wage, while touting his legal fight against gun lobbyists. He won the campaign in the final weeks, with a message like this:

