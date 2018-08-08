Rep. Chris Collins Arrested by the FBI for Insider Trading

Looking for news you can trust?

Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y) has been arrested on charges related to insider trading, the Justice Department announced. The congressman from New York surrendered to federal authorities Wednesday morning, according to NBC News.

The indictment by the US Southern District of New York also named Collins’ son Cameron and Stephen Zarsky, the father of Cameron’s fiancee, as defendants.

In February 2016, Collins became the first member of Congress to endorse then-candidate Donald Trump’s presidential run. A press conference detailing the charges against Collins is scheduled for noon Thursday.

.@RepChrisCollins Chris, thank you so much for your wonderful endorsement. I will not let you down! @CNN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2016

This is a breaking news post. We will update as more information becomes available.

Read the indictment below: