John McCain’s Farewell Message: “Do Not Despair of Our Current Present Difficulties”

In his final message to Americans that he arranged to be read following his death, Sen. John McCain urged the country not to “despair of our current difficulties” while warning against “walls” and divisive politics that lead to hatred and violence.

“We weaken it when we hide behind walls, rather than tear them down, when we doubt the power of our ideals rather than trust them to be the great force for change they have always been,” McCain wrote. He died from glioblastoma, an incurable brain cancer, at the age of 81.

“Do not despair of our present difficulties but believe always in the promise and greatness of America, because nothing is inevitable here,” the letter continued. “Americans never quit. We never surrender. We never hide from history. We make history.”

Rick Davis, a longtime aide to McCain, read the full letter to reporters on Monday, holding back tears as he relayed McCain’s messages of gratitude for his family and for the opportunity to serve his country for decades.

Though he was not mentioned by name, McCain’s letter was also seen as a pointed, veiled rebuke of President Donald Trump, who he explicitly asked not to appear at his memorial service. Three summers ago, Trump, a then-candidate for president, suggested that McCain was not a war hero because he was captured during the Vietnam War.

Aside from a single pro forma tweet on Saturday expressing condolences to the family, Trump has yet to say publicly a single word on McCain’s death. Instead, the president has attracted widespread condemnation for his failure to issue a proclamation ordering flags nationwide to fly half-staff in honor of the late Arizona senator, whose service to the country started more than six decades ago at the US Naval Academy.

White House flag back at full staff today says it all. #NoRespect https://t.co/o8Sn6sOfmy — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) August 27, 2018

A White House that still has the ability to shock.https://t.co/hcqmt2eE1P — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) August 27, 2018

You can read the full letter below: