Trump Lashes Out After Manafort Conviction: “We Continue the Witch Hunt”

Barely an hour after a Virginia jury convicted Paul Manafort on tax and bank fraud charges, President Donald Trump once again lashed out at special counsel Robert Mueller’s handling of the case. Arriving for a Tuesday evening campaign rally in West Virginia, Trump told reporters that he feels “very badly” for Manafort, his former campaign chairman, whom he described as a “good man.”
“This has nothing to do with Russian collusion,” the president said. “This is a witch hunt that is a disgrace…Had nothing to do with Russian collusion. We continue the witch hunt.”
TRUMP: "Paul Manafort is a good man. He was with Ronald Reagan. He was w/a lot of very different people. I feel very sad about that…This has nothing to do w/Russia & collusion. This started as Russian collusion. This is a witch hunt and a disgrace… we continue the witch hunt" pic.twitter.com/R8kgKao8gk
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 21, 2018
Trump reportedly ignored reporters’ questions about Michael Cohen, his longtime lawyer and fixer, who on Tuesday pleaded guilty to federal tax, bank, and campaign finance charges.
Trump to reporters in WV just now: "I must tell you that Paul Manafort's a good man. … It doesn't involve me, but it's a very sad thing that happened. This had nothing to do with Russian collusion. … It's a witchhunt, and it's a disgrace."
No response to Qs on Michael Cohen
— Brian M. Rosenthal (@brianmrosenthal) August 21, 2018