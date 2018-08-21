Trump Lashes Out After Manafort Conviction: “We Continue the Witch Hunt”

Looking for news you can trust?

Barely an hour after a Virginia jury convicted Paul Manafort on tax and bank fraud charges, President Donald Trump once again lashed out at special counsel Robert Mueller’s handling of the case. Arriving for a Tuesday evening campaign rally in West Virginia, Trump told reporters that he feels “very badly” for Manafort, his former campaign chairman, whom he described as a “good man.”

“This has nothing to do with Russian collusion,” the president said. “This is a witch hunt that is a disgrace…Had nothing to do with Russian collusion. We continue the witch hunt.”

TRUMP: "Paul Manafort is a good man. He was with Ronald Reagan. He was w/a lot of very different people. I feel very sad about that…This has nothing to do w/Russia & collusion. This started as Russian collusion. This is a witch hunt and a disgrace… we continue the witch hunt" pic.twitter.com/R8kgKao8gk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 21, 2018

Trump reportedly ignored reporters’ questions about Michael Cohen, his longtime lawyer and fixer, who on Tuesday pleaded guilty to federal tax, bank, and campaign finance charges.