“Truth Isn’t Truth” and Other Bits of Wisdom from Rudy Giuliani

One of President Trump’s lawyers, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, appeared on “Meet the Press” Sunday morning, where host Chuck Todd quizzed him about why the president hasn’t submitted to an interview by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and allegations that the president and his campaign obstructed justice.

WATCH: Rudy Giuliani tells Chuck that he doesn’t want President Trump to be caught in a perjury trap by speaking with Special Counsel Robert Mueller. #MTP #IfItsSunday Giuliani: “Truth isn’t truth" pic.twitter.com/6ykVzaSqmx — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 19, 2018

After Todd suggested that Trump may be delaying Mueller’s report by refusing to sit for an interview with him, Giuliani pushed back. Here’s their remarkable exchange:

Rudy Giuliani: What I have to tell you is, look, I am not going to be rushed into having him testify so that he gets trapped into perjury. And when you tell me that, you know, he should testify because he’s going to tell the truth and he shouldn’t worry, well that’s so silly because it’s somebody’s version of the truth. Not the truth. Chuck Todd: Truth is truth. I don’t mean to go like – Rudy Giuliani: No, it isn’t truth. Truth isn’t truth. The President of the United States says, “I didn’t-“ Chuck Todd: Truth isn’t truth? Mr. Mayor, do you realize, what, I, I, I, – Rudy Giuliani: No, no, no- Chuck Todd: This is going to become a bad meme.

Watch the whole interview here: