What’s Donald Trump Doing This Weekend?

Nothing.

Stephanie MencimerAug. 26, 2018 12:22 PM

FILE - In this June 27, 2012, file photo, Donald Trump stands on the 14th fairway during a pro-am round of the AT&T National golf tournament at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md. Patrick Semansky, File/AP

President Donald Trump arrived this morning for his second visit this weekend to his golf club in Potomac Falls, Virginia, marking the 151st day he has spent at one of his golf clubs since taking office.


 

Trump has visited one of his golf clubs every 4.2 days since his inauguration. He has nothing on his public schedule for the entire weekend.