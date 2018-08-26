What’s Donald Trump Doing This Weekend?

Looking for news you can trust?

President Donald Trump arrived this morning for his second visit this weekend to his golf club in Potomac Falls, Virginia, marking the 151st day he has spent at one of his golf clubs since taking office.

Trump has visited one of his golf clubs every 4.2 days since his inauguration. He has nothing on his public schedule for the entire weekend.